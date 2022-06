Click here for an updated story.

IRON COUNTY, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers have responded to the scene of a fatal accident south of Moab.

“Troopers are currently investigating a fatal crash on SR-191 at MP 114 just south of Moab,” says the UHP statement, issued at 10:02 a.m. Saturday.

“Two vehicles are involved with multiple people transported to area hospitals. Traffic is being alternated in one lane.”