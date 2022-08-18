Unified Police ask for help finding missing, endangered teen

HOLLADAY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, endangered teen.

Jaxon Higbee, 16, was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 5300 S. 1900 East, in Holladay.

Jaxon is Caucasian, stands 5 feet 11 inches, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. Jaxon has a traumatic brain injury.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with purple writing, gray sweatpants, and glasses with black frames.

Anyone who seen Jaxon or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call UPD at 801-840–4000 about case number 22-79719.