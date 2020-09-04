Unified Police ID victim of fatal crash in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a violent crash in Holladay early Thursday morning.

The victim was Daniel Joseph Olsen, age 30, of Murray, a UPD tweet says.

Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker told Gephardt Daily on Thursday that the driver was headed southbound on Highland Drive about 1:50 a.m. when he drove off the road and clipped a street sign before careening into a gas station parking lot at 6070 S. Highland Drive.

The green Volkswagen came to a stop upside down in the parking lot of the Chevron just a few feet from gas pumps. Its engine was detached during the crash and smashed through the brick wall of a neighboring business.

Barker said it appeared excessive speed was a factor.