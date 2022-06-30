Unified PD identifies suspect arrested Wednesday on felony charges for firearms, burglary offenses

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has released the name of a man arrested Wednesday morning after he reportedly fired a gun in three areas of Salt Lake County, then attacked an employee at a Salt Lake City yoga studio that had banned him for aggressive behavior.

“The individual arrested for the shootings in Holladay, Millcreek, and burglary in Salt Lake City has been identified as 38-year-old Joseph Nrsingha of Salt Lake City,” the new UPD statement says, adding that Nrsingha was “Booked into jail on five counts felony discharge of a firearm and burglary.”

Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified PD, told reporters at the scene Wednesday that the incident began at about 8:30 a.m. with shots fired in the Holladay/Olympus Cove area, near the residence of the yoga studio owner.

“The individual that lives there believes they knew who this individual was, that our victim owns the yoga studio where we’ve ended up,” Cutler said later Wednesday morning while near the arrest scene in the area of 700 East and 800 South.

“What we know at this point is that our suspect was once a member of this yoga studio (and) became aggressive with some of the members and the employees. He was asked to no longer come back.”

Cutler said the owner was later alerted by employees that the suspect had arrived at the studio and was assaulting an employee. Unified Police, in whose jurisdiction the case began, responded to the scene, along with UHP, and SLCPD.

“Salt Lake City also received multiple calls that there was an individual out with a gun and possibly at this location,” Cutler told reporters. “Salt Lake City responded to this location, where they located the male in a vehicle and were able to take him into custody.”

Cutler said witnesses also reported shots fired at a Chevron station on Wasatch Boulevard and a Macy’s on 45th.

Besides Unified Police and Salt Lake City Police, Utah Highway Patrol troopers assisted in the case, she said.

Despite the multiple reports of gunfire, no one was shot in the incident, Cutler said, adding that the employee with minor injuries was expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect is searched before being loaded into a Unified Police vehicle.