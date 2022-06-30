Utah Jazz confirms Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy as new head coach

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz has officially confirmed former Boston Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy as the Jazz’s new head coach.

In a welcoming video, the Jazz shared a message from Hardy, saying there’s always room to improve, and he looks forward to helping build something Utahns can be even more proud of.

The Jazz already has vocally supportive fans, he noted.

“When I think of Utah, the first think of its noise,” Hardy said. “This has always been a really hard place to play. You come here and you always knew that when you walked into the building, you were going to have 17,000, 18,000 people breathing down your neck.”

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka commented that Hardy “has a good basketball mind,” and that he “will do great things in Utah.”

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich praised Hardy’s intelligence and work ethic.

“I couldn’t be happier that Will has been given the opportunity to lead one of the finest programs in the league in the Utah Jazz,” Popovich wrote in a message shared by the Jazz.

“His intelligence, ability to teach, and most importantly his manner brings immediate respect from players, management and staff. He’s a competitive young man who understands the responsibilities of the position and no one will work harder to continue the success the Jazz have enjoyed for so long.”