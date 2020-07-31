Police release name of toddler killed in Taylorsville accident; twin sister, mother remain in critical condition

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, July 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police have released the name of a toddler killed Tuesday in freak auto-pedestrian accident in Taylorsville.

The accident happened Tuesday when the driver of a car swerved to avoid a dog and was reared-ended by a pick up truck.

The car was propelled onto a sidewalk where it slammed into a mother pushing a stroller with her twin daughters inside.

Hadley Marroquin, age 22 months died at the scene. A GoFundMe account set up to help with funeral and medical costs identifies Hadley’s twin, Bethany, who was severely injured in the accident.

The account identifies their mother, who was also badly injured, as Healther Marroquin.

“We have experienced a sudden and tragic loss on Tuesday July 28, 2020,” says the GoFundMe site. “Our dear friend Heather Marroquin, while daily walking her twin daughters in their stroller, was struck by a car. Sweet, 2 year old, Hadley returned Home to her Heavenly Father at the scene.” Hadley’s twin sister, Bethany, was life flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital, where she was rushed into surgery, according to GoFundMe account. “She will be facing more surgeries due to her extensive injuries,” the post said. “Heather was taken to IMC with injuries, treated and released herself early, to be with Bethany.” The GoFundMe summary says Heather Marroquin is a single mother, now facing the loss of a child, funeral costs and hospital bills. “We are all heartbroken and know there is a desperate need here. … We are trying to raise funds to help ease this burden,” the summary says.