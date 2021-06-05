Unified Police IDs victim of Taylorsville homicide

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Taylorsville.

“The victim of the homicide at 4545 S. Atherton Drive in Taylorsville last night has been identified as 30-year-old Joey Duran,” the UPD statement says.

Police were called to the scene, the Atherton Park Apartments, at about 11:30 p.m.

UPD Lt. Manfred Lassig told Gephardt Daily overnight. The victim was initially transported to the hospital, but subsequently died of his wounds.

“There was a confrontation of some sort, and it’s still an active scene,” Lassig said at the time. “The victim is male. I was told a Hispanic male, and he’s deceased.”

Lassig said it was reported that multiple people were shooting, and the person who fired the lethal shots is “possibly male.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.