West Jordan police release name of boy, 12, killed in collision on Mountain View Corridor

WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police on Saturday released the name of a 12-year-old boy killed in a two car collision Friday afternoon in West Jordan.

“The West Jordan Police Department wishes to express our condolences to the family of Miles Moffat,” the statement says. “Miles succumbed to injuries sustained in a collision at the intersection of 9000 South Mountain view Corridor.”

Officials said a 16-year-old boy was driving east in a pickup with his brother, 12, as a passenger. The pickup collided with a northbound truck, a commercial vehicle.

The younger boy died at the scene. The teen driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The adult driver of the commercial truck was taken to another medical facility in stable condition.

Factors that may have contributed to the accident are still under investigation.