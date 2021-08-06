Unified police searching for 16-year-old girl last seen in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Salt lake City.

Kandis, who sometimes goes by the name Brooklyn, is believed to be with an older man, said a Facebook post from Unified Police Department. She was last seen on July 14.

“She likes to hang out around Library Square and North Temple and State Street,” the post said.

Kandis has health conditions for which she need to take medication.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is naturally blonde although her hair was last dyed dark brown, and has hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Kandis is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.