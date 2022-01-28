Unified Police seek help finding family of child found in Millcreek

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a young girl who was found this afternoon in Millcreek.

UPD posted the following information:

“Friends, we have a found child we need help in locating her family. This young girl was found in the area of 1600 E. Zenith Ave in Millcreek around 4:30 this afternoon. She is non-verbal so we do not know her name or exact age.”

Anyone who recognizes this child is urged to call DCFS intake at 855-323-3237.