Taylorsville police nab two burglary suspects, accused of swiping guns from apartment

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects were taken into custody Thursday night after a witness reported to police that a burglary was in progress at an apartment complex in Taylorsville.

Sgt. Bennett, with the Taylorsville Police Department, said officers were already on patrol in the area of Atherton Park Apartments, at 4545 S. Atherton Drive, when the call came in at about 7 p.m. They were able to get to the scene quickly.

Several weapons had been taken from an apartment in the complex while the resident was not home.

Officers confronted the suspects in their vehicle, Bennett said.

“We have two suspects in custody, and we’ve recovered some of the weapons,” Bennett told Gephardt Daily. “They’re adult males. We don’t know if a third suspect is still outstanding.”

“We’re sure appreciative of citizens who see something happening and report it,” Bennett said. “It’s good knowing these guys are in custody.”

The incident is still under investigation Thursday night.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.