University of Utah pledges to increase number of women on police force to 30% by 2030

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah Department of Public Safety has pledged to increase the number of women on its police force to 30% by 2030.

Keith Squires, the University of Utah‘s chief safety officer, said the department has taken the national 30X30 Pledge to better reflect the university community.

“Building trust takes time and must be earned,” Squires said in a news release. “We also know trust comes more naturally when our officers are truly reflective of the community they serve. To have officers who share a culture, background, views and experiences goes a long way.”

The 30×30 Initiative is a coalition of police leaders, researchers and professional organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in policing agencies across the U.S., according to its website.

Though women make up more than half of the U.S. population, they are largely underrepresented in policing, with only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership, 30×30 Initiative organizers said.

At the University of Utah, women make up 10% of sworn police officers and 33% of leadership, university officials said.

Acting Chief Jason Hinojosa attended a presentation on the 30×30 Initiative and proposed the university take the pledge to help the police department achieve its long-term goals.

Women officers bring unique benefits to law enforcement, the 30X30 Initiative website notes.

“They achieve better outcomes for crime victims — especially in cases of sexual assault — and are perceived as more trustworthy by diverse communities. Studies show overall women officers use force less often and lesser levels of force when they have to.”

As part of the 30×30 pledge, the university will partner with organizations and police departments across the country to better support women officers in their law enforcement careers.

“We are building a culture of listening, to the people we protect, and to each other as a team,” Squires said. “We want to address the barriers women face in choosing police work as a career, and in advancing to leadership positions. We are working toward a change in mindset, toward an environment where demographic diversity of all kinds is not just welcomed but is seen as an advantage.”