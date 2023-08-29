UPD asks for help identifying man wanted for questioning in burglary cases

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning.

“Do you know me?,” asks a social media post issued by the UPD.

“The Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct Street Crimes Division is seeking any information on related cases involving the below suspect. He is responsible for approximately 8+ burglaries in the Millcreek area.

“He appears to be approximately in his 50s. All the businesses were either inside of one central building or in strip mall type structures. We believe he has likely struck in other cities around the valley.”

Anyone with information is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000 or email [email protected], and reference case 23-89055.