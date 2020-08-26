Update: Arson suspect in custody after fire destroys West Jordan building

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man suspected of starting a fire in an abandoned building early Tuesday morning was taken into custody later in the day.

Jesus D. Hernandez, 54, was “being questioned by detectives and will likely be booked later tonight,” West Jordan Police tweeted.

West Jordan fire crews were dispatched at about 2:47 a.m. to 7800 S. 3200 West, and arrived to find the building engulfed in smoke and flames.

The building, which appeared to be abandoned was destroyed by the blaze.

There were no reports of injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.