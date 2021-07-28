Update: Art Nord fire in Weber County now 85% contained at 46 acres

#ArtNordfire Last Update 7.27.2021. The temporary closure of Old Snowbasin Road has been lifted and containment is now 85%. pic.twitter.com/dOQm227xKg — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 27, 2021

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Art Nord fire in Weber County is now 85% contained at 46 acres, officials said Tuesday.

The fast-moving fire led to the evacuation of 50 homes near Snowbasin Saturday.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info Tuesday says: “The temporary closure of Old Snowbasin Road has been lifted and containment is now 85%.”

Deputy Chief David Reed of the Weber Fire District said the Art Nord Fire began late Saturday afternoon when a man driving through Weber Canyon decided to stop and shoot a water bottle on U.S. Forest Service land. According to Reed, the initial investigation showed the target shooter was using a 9mm handgun loaded with range ammo when a round ricocheted and started the fire.

The shooter immediately went back to the car and called 911, Reed said. He also remained on scene and directed firefighters as they arrived.

According to a late tweet Saturday night from Utah Fire Info, the blaze had charred 50 acres of grass and brush. By Monday, the fire was 55% contained.

The identity of the man who allegedly started the fire has yet to be released. Investigators say they have yet to determine if any rules were violated.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.