Update: ‘Battle Creek 2 Fire’ now 70% contained at 188 acres

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Battle Creek Fire 2 in the mouth of Pleasant Grove Canyon is now 70% contained at 188 acres.

The Battle Creek 2 Fire broke out Saturday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. and was first estimated at seven acres.

Utah Fire Info tweeted at 10:25 p.m. Saturday that the blaze was estimated at 50 acres and was growing rapidly. A total of 34 homes were evacuated as a result of the fire.

All evacuations for the fire were lifted early Sunday afternoon.

A news release from Utah Fire Info Wednesday said: “Crews continue to construct control lines around the entire perimeter of the fire. Pockets of heat remain in some areas. The fire continues to smolder and creep along the ground cover, causing continued smoke. A helicopter is supporting crews on the ground with bucket drops across the fire. Crews will continue mopping up, moving interior from the perimeter to secure the control lines even stronger.”

A fire weather watch has been issued due to the extremely dry conditions and low humidity, combined with gusty winds, the news release said.

The Battle Creek Trail is closed at the Forest Service boundary, 250 feet northeast of the Battle Creek Trailhead, the news release said, as well as east and north to the intersection with with Sage Brush Flat Road and Grove Creek Trail. The Grove Creek Trail is closed from the forest boundary going north to the intersection with the Sage Brush Flat Road and going south to the intersection with the Battle Creek Trail. The Sage Brush Flat Road is closed on the south end at the intersection with Battle Creek Trail and the intersection with Grove Creek Trail, then going north to the intersection with the Grove Creek Trail.

Resources on scene are 69 personnel, two engines, one handcrew, one helicopter plus crew and one squad of smokejumpers.

The fire is thought to be human-caused. Anyone with information is asked to call 801-538-5418.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.