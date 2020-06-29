Update: Canal Fire in Millard County burns 30,000 acres with zero percent containment

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, June 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Canal Fire near Leamington in Millard County has burned 30,000 acres and is zero percent contained, officials said Monday morning.

The fire first broke out Friday at approximately 4 p.m. and was estimated at 450 acres.

On Saturday, Utah Fire Info said the fire was 100% contained, but on Sunday afternoon, Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted:

“Unfortunately we have bad news on the Canal Fire in Millard County near Oak City. Because of strong winds the fire has escaped containment and is threatening structures.”

An update from Utah Fire Info Monday morning said: “Local and federal resources responded, and a control line was established on Saturday. Sunday, erratic and gusty winds pushed the fire over the control lines towards the Gilson Range and Canyon Range.”

Residents of Fools Creek and Leamington were evacuated Sunday but the evacuation notice has since been lifted. U.S. Highway 132 was also closed but has since been reopened.

A Type 3 management team has taken control of the fire. The crews will be securing line near residents’ homes and addressing hot spots along the fire perimeter.

