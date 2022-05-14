Update: Davis County Sheriff seeks surveillance videos, photos of suspect in brutal Bountiful stabbings

FARMINGTON, Utah, May 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information or photos they may have pertaining to two stabbings that occurred Thursday night, one in Mueller Park, the other in another area of Bountiful.

Suspect Kane Thomas Fairbank, age 18, has been booked into the Davis County jail, where he faces the following charges:

Murder (attempted), a second-degree felony, two counts

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

In a statement Friday afternoon, the DCSO said Fairbank was detained by a good Samaritan before his arrest.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court in Farmington and the DCSO news release, Fairbank met with a female victim, referred to as Victim 1, in Mueller Park near Bountiful.

DCSO said Fairbank lured the 18-year-old female using Tinder on social media after meeting once a few days earlier.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Fairbank allegedly “coerced her into his vehicle, and began attacking her with a knife, stabbing her multiple times….”

The woman continued to fight against the suspect and was able to get out of the car and run; however, Fairbank ran after her and stabbed her in the back, inflicting a life-threatening injury.

The victim had significant injuries to her hands, neck, and face, officers said, but she was able to break away and flag down nearby witnesses.

According to the DCSO statement Friday, “witnesses took action and helped create a barrier between Fairbank and the victim. Among the witnesses were two nurses and an EMT who all provided first aid while another witness called 911.”

The DCSO statement continues:

“Fairbank left the area and drove to a gas station in Bountiful, where he abandoned his vehicle. A short time later, Fairbank went to the neighborhood near 550 N. 500 W. in Bountiful, where he approached a 64-year-old woman who was previously unknown to him and stabbed her.

“The second victim fought back, and witnesses rendered help until first responders arrived. Fairbank fled the scene but was spotted in a nearby neighborhood by the good Samaritan who detained him until he was taken into custody.”

Both victims were transported in critical condition to area hospitals and are currently listed as “stable.”

Fairbank reportedly disposed of Victim 1’s cellphone by throwing it in an area where he thought it wouldn’t be found, and he then broke his own phone in an attempt to get rid of any evidence.

The knife — with a fixed blade nearly a foot in length — was later recovered.

According to the charging document, Fairbank admitted, post-Miranda, that he had planned to murder Victim 1.

“He further stated he had been planning since he started interacting with her on Tinder,” he allegedly told officers, saying he invited her to the park with the intention of luring her into his car and killing her.

Fairbank also admitted to approaching Victim 2 with the intent to kill her, but after stabbing her multiple times, he saw people running to help her, so he fled the scene, the the charging document states.

Fairbank “further admitted that he targeted Victim 2 because she was elderly, alone, and vulnerable.”

During the investigation, Fairbank told detectives he intended to carry out the attacks and had planned for other assaults, the DCSO statement said.

Kane Fairbank was booked into Davis County Jail on a no-bail hold.

“The Davis County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance of the witnesses who aided the victims, and our sister agencies who provided support,” the DCSO statement said.

“We’re asking the public to come forward with any surveillance video of Fairbank. If you live or work in the area, please check your security devices between the hours of 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

“If you have information, video, or photos, please call Davis County non-emergency dispatch at 801-451-4150.”