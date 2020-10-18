Update: Evacuations lifted after Range Fire breaks out in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An evacuation order has been lifted for homes in the area of the Range Fire in Utah County.

“For those of you following the fire yesterday, the mandatory evacuation of all homes East of 1360 East, and north of 1060 North has been lifted,” said a Facebook post from Orem Police Department. “At this time if you have been evacuated then you are now able to safely return to the area.”

The Range Fire, which started Saturday afternoon and is still zero percent contained, spread rapidly, prompting evacuations and scorching 1,500 acres by Saturday night.

Firefighters conducted a burn-out operation behind the 10 to 15 homes that were evacuated near the mouth of Provo Canyon, Utah Fire Info tweeted at about 7 p.m.

A follow-up tweet from Utah Fire Info Sunday morning at 10 a.m. the fire remains at 1,500 acres.

“Fire activity was moderate last night. Fire has backed down to within a few hundred feet of Nunns and Canyon Glen Parks. Has not crossed U.S. Highway 189.”

Provo Canyon is still closed, according to information from the Utah Department of Transportation.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

