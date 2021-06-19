Update: Evacuations ordered as Flatt Fire in Iron County grows to 5k acres

IRON COUNTY, Utah, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuation orders were issued in Iron County Friday when the lightning-caused Flatt Fire grew to 5000 acres.

This wildfire, between Beryl and Enterprise, was first reported at 1:34 p.m. and was initially estimated at 50 acres, according to a Utah Fire Info tweet.

By about 6:30 p.m., the Flatt Fire had grown to an estimated 5,000 acres, up from 1,000 acres only an hour earlier.

Structures are threatened and the public is being cautioned to avoid the area.

Additional resources are responding to fire.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.