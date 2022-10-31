Update: Fire officials lift evacuation orders, allow residents near burned Sugar House building to return home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents who live near a Sugar House apartment building destroyed in a fire Tuesday night were allowed to return home Sunday.

Salt Lake City fire officials lifted the evacuation orders Sunday afternoon for residents of the VUE and Sugarmont apartments, which neighbor the building that burned down while under construction at 1040 E. 2220 South.

Nearby businesses closed as a result of the fire will remain closed for now, fire officials said.

Demolition work is underway on the seven-story apartment building that caught fire after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nearby buildings were scorched, and some lost windows due to the initial intense heat. The lingering smoke, fumes and concerns about building stability led to the evacuation orders.

The Salt Lake County Health Department is providing real-time updates on air quality in the area on its website.

