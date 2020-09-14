Update: Goshen Fire near Santaquin caused by target shooting

SANTAQUIN, Utah, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials said Monday the Goshen Fire in Utah County was caused by target shooting.

“There is a red flag warning in effect for today,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Use caution while recreating outdoors.”

A tweet from Utah Fire Info at 3 p.m. Sunday said the fire, which is southwest of Santaquin, was initially approximately 150 acres.

A follow-up tweet said: “The fire is moving away from structures, no evacuations in effect.”

Initial attack ground resources were successful in keeping the Goshen Fire at 150 acres with 90% containment, said a 10 p.m. tweet. Air operations assisted with two air attack, six seats, four large air tankers and three helicopters.

The National Weather Service Salt Lake City tweeted Sunday: “A red flag warning is now in effect late Monday morning through Monday evening for the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80. VERY dry conditions combined with winds will create critical fire weather conditions.”

