Man dead after jumping from ramp over I-15 in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after jumping from the ramp over Interstate 15 in Provo Monday afternoon.

The man jumped from the southbound on-ramp, which includes a bridge over the freeway, onto northbound I-15 at University Avenue in Provo, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily.

No vehicles hit the man, Street said, and he initially had a pulse. CPR was administrated by first responders but the man died. It’s not clear if he died at the scene or was transported to an an area hospital.

The interstate was shut down in that area for approximately an hour and motorists were detoured on to University Avenue.

A tweet from UDOT at 3:15 p.m. said: “Northbound I-15 at University Avenue, exit 263, is now open. There is still congestion in the area and motorists should expect delays. Use an alternate route if possible.”

The deceased man has not been identified pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily does not usually report on suicides unless they occur in a public place or otherwise impact a community.