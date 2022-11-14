Update: Homicide investigation underway into 4 student deaths at University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily/UPI) — Monday classes have been cancelled at the University of Idaho after the weekend deaths of 4 students whose bodies were discovered in an off-campus residence.

The decision to call off classes was announced Sunday night in a prepared statement by University of Idaho President Scott Green.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” Green said. “Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are cancelled Monday, Nov. 14. All campuses remain open. Classes will resume Tuesday, Nov. 15.

“The Moscow Police Department is investigating and the families of these students have been notified. We continue to actively aid law enforcement’s efforts. MPD does not believe there is an active threat. We are grateful for the support of the community and the ongoing efforts of the Police Department. The university is committed to supporting students and families during this difficult time,” Green said.

“An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind. As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up. If you are worried about a student or employee and are unsure of what to do, please file a VandalCare report.

“More details will be released as they become available. If you have any information about this crime, call Moscow police at 208-882-2677, Green urged. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our students as the Vandal Family mourns their loss.”

The investigation into the students’ deaths started Sunday when Moscow police officers responded to an 11:58 a.m. report of an “unconscious individual on King Road,” according to a Moscow city press release.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased.

“The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community,” the release said.

No other information was provided.

University President Green emphasized in his Sunday night statement that support was available for students, faculty and staff.

“Students impacted have support options available. Students can reach out to the Counseling and Testing Center on the third floor of Mary Forney Hall or call 208-885-6716 for support. Press option three for immediate support in the evenings and on weekends. Students can visit the fourth floor of the ISUB from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow, Monday, for immediate drop-in counseling support. Students can also visit the Dean of Students Office in TLC 232 should you require assistance.

“Employees needing assistance should use the free and confidential EAP resources available through your benefits. Watch your email Monday for details about additional support resources.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.