Update: Investigation underway after second explosion this year at South Jordan home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A total of five agencies are conducting a joint investigation after the second explosion this year at a South Jordan home.

An investigation into the events leading up to the second explosion, which occurred Saturday afternoon, will be conducted by the South Jordan Police Department, West Valley and Unified Fire Authority Bomb Squad, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said a news release from South Jordan Police Department Sunday morning. The reason those specific agencies are investigating is as a result of a July 2020 incident at the same location involving homemade explosives, the news release said.

“The South Jordan Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 3371 West Snow Moon Place,” the Sunday news release said. “The first arriving firefighters located an adult male in critical condition with lower leg injuries. The patient was treated and transported by AirMed to the University of Utah Medical Center for further care. The home was investigated to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No fire was located in the home however the 911 call was due to explosion inside the home.”

South Jordan Fire Department Deputy Chief Ryan Lessner told Gephardt Daily the call came in at about 4 p.m. Crews responded to the address; the same residence to which a bomb squad was called to safely detonate a large amount of explosives on July 24.

Crews found “a middle-aged man with lower leg injuries,” Lessner said. “There was not a fire at that time. The injuries were significant, and a helicopter was requested.”

Two homes were initially evacuated as a precaution until bomb squad personnel were able to confirm there was no risk to the community, the Sunday news release said. The home will remain condemned due to the damage resulting from the previous incident.

The lone resident of the home at the time of the July incident, Ryan McManigal, remains in custody in the Salt Lake County Jail system, according to online records.

Asked if Saturday’s victim was a resident of the house, Lessner said, “To the best of my knowledge, the residence had been boarded up since then.”

If there is any information that can assist in the investigation, contact South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.