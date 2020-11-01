2 shot at Salt Lake City Halloween party

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were shot at a Halloween party in Salt Lake City in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on a fenced-in back patio at an apartment in the area of 1540 S. State St. at approximately 2:45 a.m., Salt Lake City Police Department Sgt. Andrew Cluff told Gephardt Daily.

There was an altercation between two groups and several shots were fired, Cluff said.

Two individuals were shot, and both are in stable condition, he added. One of the victims was shot in the lower extremities; it’s not clear where the other person was shot. Both were transported to area hospitals in private vehicles.

At this time no one has been taken into custody and there is no suspect information, Cluff said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.