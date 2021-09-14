Update: Legacy Fire in Davis County now 75% contained

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Legacy Fire in Davis County is now 75% contained, officials said Monday.

“Fire resources will continue to monitor the fire perimeter and interior hot spots,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “An updated acreage is unavailable at this time. A drone flight to map the acres is scheduled for this week.” The Utah Fire Info website said the fire is between 300 and 500 acres.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info Saturday morning said that with cooler weather and increased humidity, no additional growth is expected on the fire.

The lightning-caused fire, in the Kaysville/Farmington area west of Interstate 15, was subdued by another force of nature, heavy rains that hit the Salt Lake Valley Friday before moving northward.

Utah Fire Info tweeted at 9 p.m. Friday that the fire, first reported at about 3 p.m. Friday, didn’t seem so threatening after the downpour.

“A large thunder cell moved through the area this evening producing substantial amount of rain,” the tweet said. “Fire behavior has lessened significantly.”

The fire is in a wetlands area inaccessible to firefighters on the ground.

No injuries or structure damage has been caused by the fire.

The fire is currently one mile west from any structures and is not a threat to neighborhoods.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.