Update: Lingering snow could mean slippery Monday driving

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The remnants of the winter storm system which lashed much of Utah the last few days will be sticking around just long enough to possibly impact the Monday morning commute.

According to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, a bit more snow is expected in northern Utah as “one last shortwave from the weekend winter storm will track across northern Utah Monday bringing some light snow, primarily for the mountains of north of I-80 Utah and valleys north of I-84.hi

“Snow will be widespread during the morning, with some showers lingering over the mountains this afternoon.”

The NWS says Utahns can expect accumulations up to “two inches in the valleys and two to four inches in the mountains, with locally higher amounts near the Utah/Idaho border.”

Low temperatures will be low enough Monday morning so any snow that falls cold stick to the roadways, “resulting in some difficult travel.”

The Utah Department of Transportation is advising motorists to use caution and to consult UDOT’S TravelWise link for road conidtions.

“Motorists using canyon and mountain routes should be aware that Traction Laws may be enforced,” UDOT said.

Graphic courtesy National Weather Service Salt Lake City



