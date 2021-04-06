Update: Man killed in Redwood Road crash identified

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man killed in a collision at 400 South and Redwood Road in Salt Lake City on March 31 has been identified.

The deceased man is Eleazar Olán, 22; his wife was also in the vehicle, according to a GoFundMe page set up to assist with medical costs and funeral expenses.

Lt. David Wierman, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that the accident was called in to dispatch at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“A passenger car was southbound on Redwood Road, and made a left turn at 400 South, and it collided with a northbound SUV,” Wierman said.

“Both drivers were transported with minor injuries,” he said. “The passenger in the passenger car died as a result of their injuries.”

The GoFundMe page says: “On March 31, Eleazar Olán and his sweet wife were involved in a fatal car accident. We received the unimaginable news that our dear son, Eleazar Olán, had passed away, and his wife is currently in the hospital.

“Eleazar meant so much to so many people. He was a son, a husband, a brother, a grandchild. Those that knew him can tell the kind of person he was. It’s hard to believe that he left this earth.

“He spent the last few years working hard preparing to bring a son/daughter to this earth with his wife and provide for them. He was involved in his community church, and he always strived to make a positive difference in everyone’s life. He was selfless, kind, and would go to the end of the earth to help others.”