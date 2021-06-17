Update: Millcreek fire damages 14 businesses; fire crews to remain on scene into Thursday

MILLCREEK, Utah, June 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire officials tweeted an update on the 3-alarm fire that broke out in Millcreek Wednesday, and the damage it did.

The fire has been controlled, the 10:09 p.m. tweet said, adding:

One person was transported to the hospital in alpha condition

14 businesses were damaged

The fire’s cause remains under investigation

Operations at the site will continue throughout the night and into tomorrow

Road closures will be in effect until further notice

Initial reports indicated the blaze was in the area of Brickyard Plaza at a construction site. The building is a three-story commercial building, according to a tweet from the Unified Fire Department.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles.

Millcreek City tweeted about the fire just before 6 p.m.

“Please avoid the intersection at 3300 South and 1300 E. Highland Drive, as well as Brickyard Plaza,” the tweet said. “Large structure fire in building that was under construction. Downed power lines on 1300 East.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the investigation as it becomes available.