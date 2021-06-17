Roy police: Motorcyclist struck by turning car, transported to hospital

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
A passenger turned in front of a motorcyclist in Roy on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Roy police say. The motorcyclist was thrown onto the roadway, and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

ROY, Utah, June 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his mid-40s was thrown from his motorcycle after a car turned in front of him, Roy Police officials told Gephardt Daily Wednesday night.

Roy Police and Fire officials were called to the scene, near 5200 South and 3500 West, at about 9:32 p.m.

“A passenger car pulled out in front of a motorcycle, and the rider was thrown onto the road,” Detective Josh Taylor, Roy Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

The motorcyclist is a man believed to be about 45 years old, Taylor said.

“He was transported to a hospital for for evaluation, but as far as we know, he did not suffer injuries that would be considered life-threatening.”

The people in the passenger car were unhurt, Taylor added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here