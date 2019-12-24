Update: More details on Emery County officer-involved shooting to be released later this week

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials said Tuesday more details of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Emery County will be released later this week.

A Facebook post from Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning said: “Following the Officer Involved Critical Incident, Carbon County has taken the lead investigative role. Our detectives are actively investigating the incident. Out of respect for all involved, we will not be releasing more information until later in the week after the Christmas holiday.

“At this time we would like the family of the deceased and the officers involved to know our heartfelt sympathies are with you during this difficult time.”

The incident began at about 5:15 p.m. when the Emery County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center was called regarding someone possibly driving under the influence, a Utah Highway Patrol news release said.

When an Emery County Sheriff’s deputy pulled the vehicle over, the male driver got out and pointed a handgun toward the deputy, the news release said.

The driver then got back into the vehicle and fled, with the deputy in pursuit as more units responded to assist.

A UHP trooper deployed spikes on the suspect vehicle, and a short while later the driver stopped, and the pursuing officers stopped behind the vehicle.

The male driver again got out of the vehicle and pointed the gun in the officers’ direction.

“An Emery County Deputy and UHP Trooper involved in the pursuit fired their duty weapons, striking the male. Officers and EMS personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the male was pronounced dead a short time later,” the release said.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, as an outside agency, is handling the investigation into the incident as required by Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) protocol. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as soon as more details become known.