Update: More details released after hit-and-run accident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a hit-and-run accident late Thursday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. when a man was crossing State Street at 200 South, and was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, Salt Lake City Police Department Detective Michael Ruff told Gephardt Daily.

He was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Ruff said.

Officials have located the vehicle that was thought to be involved in the crash, but have not yet located the driver.

Salt Lake City Police Department tweeted Friday morning: “We’ve responded to several auto pedestrian accidents lately. Let’s make sure everyone gets to their destination safely. As you approach an intersection slow down and look for pedestrians. And remember to always #JustDrive.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.