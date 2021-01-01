Update: More details released after stabbing at Midvale hotel

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a stabbing at a Midvale hotel left a guest in critical condition while she was investigating a hallway disturbance outside her room early Thursday morning.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake county said Benjamin Peterson, 21, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Burglary, a third-degree felony

Propelling a bodily substance, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class B misdemeanor

Officers were dispatched on an assault that occurred at the InTown Suites at 151 W. 7200 South at 12:53 a.m., the statement said.

Information gathered by dispatch was a guest was assaulted in their motel room by an unknown party, the statement said. It was initially reported the victim was a male, but the statement notes the victim was female.

“Arriving on scene officers were informed a male was on the third floor with a sharp object in hand,” the statement said. “The male, identified as Benjamin Peterson, was non-compliant with officers. After attempts to de-escalate and take Benjamin into custody, he attempted to run toward officers with the scissors in hand.”

Peterson then stumbled and dropped the weapon.

A Taser was was deployed twice with minimal effect; the suspect was able to disable the device by disconnecting the wires, the statement said.

“Benjamin stood up, walking toward officers again,” the statement said. “A police K-9 was deployed, striking Benjamin with the desired effect. Benjamin was taken into custody, evaluated and transported to Intermountain Medical Center by Unified Fire Authority.”

Video surveillance was recovered from the motel. Peterson can be seen chasing after a female later identified as his girlfriend.

“He appears to have a weapon in his hand and she appears to be frightened as she runs from him,” the statement said. “Benjamin is also seen running through the hallways in an apparent attempt to locate her.”

He is seen forcing his way into a hotel room later identified as the room belonging to victim, the statement said.

“The victim stated the suspect barged into her room by headbutting her in the chest as she open the door to see what was happening,” the statement said. “Benjamin sat on top of her and began and punching her several times in her face and upper body. He had an object in his hand that he used to hit her with.”

The victim later realized she had been stabbed in the right side, the statement said. A person in a neighboring room called police. When a search warrant was served on the victim’s room a “large bloody knife” was found. There were also large amounts of blood throughout the hotel hallways.

The victim sustained contusions and lacerations to her left eye, multiple cuts in her right side and a stab wound puncturing her lung on her right side.

While at the hospital being assessed by medical personnel, Peterson spat at an officer and told him “f— you.” A spit hood was placed over his head to protect medical personnel.

Peterson was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.