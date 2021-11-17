Update: More details released after suspect in Idaho Amber Alert case arrested in Nevada

ELKO, Nevada, Nov. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after an Idaho girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday was recovered safe in Elko, Nevada, and a suspect in the case was arrested.

“On Tuesday, at approximately 7 p.m., the Cassia County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old child who was kidnapped by her grandmother,” said a news release from Elko Police Department. “The alert stated the suspect was possibly en route to Arizona from Idaho.”

Officers received information that the suspect’s cell phone revealed she was possibly in the Elko area.

“Elko Police Department officers received additional information from an Ada County Idaho Deputy that the suspect and 4-year-old victim were staying at a local hotel/casino,” the news release said. “EPD officers determined that the suspect, 41-year-old Elizabeth Rose Crofts of Boise, Idaho, was in a hotel room with the 4-year-old victim.”

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the victim was located unharmed.

Crofts was arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant out of Idaho and an outstanding Nevada Highway Patrol traffic warrant.

She was booked into the Elko County Jail without incident.

The victim was placed in the custody of the Nevada Department of Child and Family Services, pending reunification with her mother.

Crofts was supposed to take the child to school Tuesday morning, but they never arrived.

“The child’s mother, Natalia Duey, went looking for her daughter and mother at a local motel only to find the mother had checked out,” the original Idaho State Police statement said.