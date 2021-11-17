Amber Alert issued for missing four-year-old Idaho girl

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Idaho girl.

“Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a child who was last seen at 1500 block of Malta Ave. in Burley, Idaho,… and is believed to be in imminent danger,” according to a statement released by the Idaho State Police.

Investigators say four-year-old Alania Duey was being taken to school in Burley by her grandmother, identified as Elizabeth Rose Crofts, but she never arrived.

The child’s mother, Natalia Duey, went looking for her daughter and mother at a local motel only to find the mother had checked out.

According to a statement posted on Facebook by the CCSO, “There has been no contact with Elizabeth since 11-16-2021 at 1030 hours.

She was driving a 2004 four-door Silver Pontiac Grand Prix and is believed to headed to the Boise area, or possibly, Arizona.

Crofts is described as a 41-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall with blonde hair, hazel eyes “last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans with holes, and tan dress shoes.”

Alaina, the four-year-old girl, is approximately 3 feet 5 inches tall, 45 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow-colored shirt with a flower on it, and gray boots.

Anyone who sees Alaina or Elizabeth Crofts is asked to contact the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251 or call 911.