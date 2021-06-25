Update: Morgan Canyon Fire now 20% contained at 499 acres

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Morgan Canyon Fire, which is burning between Grantsville and Rush Valley in Tooele County, is now 499 acres and 20% contained, fire officials said Friday morning.

A total of 141 personnel are assigned to the fire, said a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service.

“Higher humidity, cooler temperatures, and some welcome rain yesterday helped firefighters in their efforts to contain the #MorganCanyonFire,” the post said. “The threat of lightning and periods wetting rain caused crews to seek the safety of lower ground and shelter, but they were still able to hold the fire in place and improve containment lines. Overall, fire behavior remained light due to the favorable weather, with only smoldering and creeping fire activity reported.”

Friday, firefighters will focus their efforts on the south and east side of the fire in the Big Hollow Drainage. Three hotshot crews, Bonneville, Lone Peak and Silver State, will work south along the bottom of the fire, constructing and securing containment lines.

The fire, which began on Thursday, June 17, was caused by a fatal plane crash involving a small aircraft. The late night incident claimed the life of a 51-year-old pilot and her six-year-old granddaughter. They were flying from Montana to California at the time of the crash.