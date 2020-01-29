Update: New information released in abduction of Hunter High teen

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — New information has been released surrounding the abduction and assault of a Hunter High School student Monday.

“UPD has arrested Creed Cole Lujan, age 43, of West Valley City, for the abduction of the Hunter High School student,” the police department said in a tweet Tuesday morning. “He was booked into the Salt Lake County Adult Detention Center on multiple felony charges.”

A probable cause statement for Lujan said he was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Monday and is facing charges of:

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Aggravated sexual abuse of a child; stranger to victim, a first-degree felony

Rape, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Distributing pornographic material, a third-degree felony

Tampering with evidence, a class A misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

West Valley police were dispatched on a report of a missing 15-year-old juvenile female Monday at 3:15 p.m., the statement said. The complainant, the juvenile’s mother, reported she had received a call from her other daughter stating the missing juvenile had not made it home after school, which was not normal for her. Her mother tracked the missing juvenile’s cellphone to an address in West Valley City. Her mother responded to the area and found the phone in the middle of the road and the juvenile was nowhere to be found, the statement said.

West Valley police officers began checking the area of the juvenile’s last known location, which was Hunter High School. While canvassing the area, police located a doorbell camera at home near Lockwood Drive.

“Officers were able to locate video that showed the juvenile on camera at about 14:20, walking home when a vehicle pulled up to her,” the statement said. “The driver of the vehicle is seen talking to the juvenile and then she got into the vehicle and it drove away. The suspect vehicle in the video was initially described as a gray Nissan Murano.”

Two hours later, officers located the juvenile crying hysterically and running frantically through the neighborhood. She was reunited with her mother, and then was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital for a forensic examination.

Detectives continued searching the area and located several additional cameras showing the suspect vehicle as it drove through the neighborhood. On one of the cameras, the juvenile is heard crying. Other surveillance cameras show the juvenile running away after she was released. Other schools’ resource officers in the area stated the same vehicle was seen on the cameras circling around.

In the charging document, the reporting officer states that the girl “informed me that the man in a silver small SUV had waved to her in passing but she didn’t know who he was. She said the man pulled up next to her and began acting like he was moving a box from the floor of the car into the back seat …”

“She said the described man then showed her a large kitchen knife and threatened to kill her if she did not get into the car.”

The girl told the officer that when she got into the car, the suspect laid the front seat all the way back and forced her to stay laying down on the seat and floor of the car. He then duct taped her hands and feet and put duct tape over her mouth.

“She said the man took her phone from her and then put gloves on and then wiped off the phone with some blue chemicals. She said he told her it was so they couldn’t find fingerprints on the phone.”

The juvenile said she was not sure when the suspect got rid of the phone and did not find out until she asked for it back when he was driving her back.

In the interview with the officer, the girl was asked to describe in as much detail as possible everything she could remember about the man in the vehicle and where he took her.

The juvenile said they pulled up to a house with a long carport on the left-hand side, the officer reported in the statement.

The juvenile said that, before going into the house, the suspect left for a short time and came back with several pills, which he insisted the juvenile take to relax. When she told the suspect she wouldn’t take the pills unless he was going to let her go, he said if she took them, he would let her go by 3 p.m.

The girl said the suspect had her get out of the car. She was able to provide a description of the outside of the house, but because the suspect took her in through a side door, she wasn’t sure what the front of the house looked like.

Once inside the door, the suspect told the girl to go downstairs. She told the officer that the suspect removed the tape from her hands and she undid the tape on her feet.

She was able to give the officer a description of the downstairs area, which contained two bags of golf clubs, a couple of couches, and “a lot of junk or trash” that they walked past to get to the man’s room, which she said “had a bunch of pills in the closet and around his room.” She also noticed containers of protein powder in the closet.

Although the suspect told her he was the only one in the house, the girl told the officer she could hear someone moving around upstairs.

The suspect took the juvenile into his bedroom, where he proceeded to assault her.

Afterward, the suspect said he had cancer and hoped God would forgive him. He also told the teen he had “never done anything like this before.”

The girl told the officer the suspect then changed into a black hoodie and black basketball shorts.

After changing his clothes, the girl said, the suspect took her back to his car and drove her to a bus stop near the school where she ran from the vehicle.

Detectives located a vehicle fitting the exact description seen on the videos. The vehicle, a silver Nissan Murano, was parked only a couple blocks away from where the phone was found, officers said.

The vehicle was registered to another man with the last name Lujan, at the same address. He was found to be related to Creed Lujan.

According to the statement, the house matched the description the teen had given. An officer knocked, and a woman who has Down syndrome answered the door. She told the officer she was not alone and that she lived there with Creed Lujan. The woman gave the officer permission to go downstairs to talk with the suspect.

“I called out several times to anyone downstairs and did not receive a response,” the statement said.

The officer continued to knock loudly on the wall, and kept calling out as he walked downstairs. The officer reported that as he entered the basement, he noticed the golf bags and two couches, and other details corroborating what the juvenile had told him.

The suspect was in the bathroom with the door closed, and officers asked him to come out.

“Creed opened the door, and I noticed him wearing a black hoodie and black basketball shorts,” the statement said. “I noticed Creed had shorter hair and what seemed to be a newly shaved face, based on the hair in the sink and the razor on the bathroom counter.”

When questioned by the officers, the suspect denied having been out of the house that day.

“Creed was taken into custody and later declined answering detective’s questions and requested an attorney. A warrant was obtained and served on the residence and another warrant was obtained for processing of Creed’s person.”

Lujan’s car was impounded and booked into evidence. His cellphone also was seized as part of the search warrant.

Court records reveal Lujan served time for attempted homicide and aggravated kidnapping in 2009, when he pulled a female hotel employee into a hotel room and choked her until she was unconscious. He was paroled in 2015.

He was arrested for DUI in July 2019 and found guilty of impaired driving. He was ordered to complete treatment as a result of that incident.