Update: Officials ID 18-year-old killed in Summit County crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified an 18-year-old driver who died Thursday afternoon in Summit County after his vehicle spun into oncoming traffic.

The deceased has been identified as Zachary Bryan, from Kamas, said a Friday afternoon statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“At approximately 4:30 p.m, a silver Subaru Outback was traveling southbound on SR-32 in the area of mile post 13,” said a previous statement from UHP. “A gray Audi A4 was traveling northbound in the same area. The Subaru crossed into the northbound lane and spun perpendicular to the travel lane. The front end of the Audi made contact with the right side of the Subaru.”

It’s not clear at this stage what caused the Subaru to spin.

Both drivers were not wearing seat belts.

“The male driver of the Subaru sustained fatal injuries during the crash,” the statement said. “The driver of Audi sustained non life-threating injuries, and was transported to a local hospital. ”

SR-32 was closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours for the investigation.