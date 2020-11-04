Update: Officials ID 19-year-old man killed in Mapleton motorcycle crash

MAPLETON, Utah, Nov. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a 19-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash in Mapleton Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place just before 12:55 p.m. just south of the 800 North and US. 89 intersection, said a news release on Facebook from Mapleton Police Department Tuesday.

The deceased man has been identified as Hunter Turner of Salem.

A follow-up news release from Mapleton PD said: “Hunter is a 2019 graduate of Salem Hills High School and is the oldest of four children. Hunter was traveling to his place of employment in Springville at the time of the accident.

“Hunter was an avid photographer and car/motorcycle mechanic. His parents say he spent more time in the garage than inside the home. Hunter had purchased his motorcycle this past August and had made many upgrades to it.

“Mapleton City offers condolences to Hunter’s family, his friends, and all those affected by yesterday’s accident.”

Preliminary indications are that a southbound passenger vehicle crossed over the center line into the oncoming traffic lane, the news release issued Tuesday said. The southbound vehicle collided with two northbound vehicles and Turner’s northbound motorcycle.

Two individuals were transported by ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital. Turner subsequently died from injuries sustained in the crash.

It’s not clear at this time why the passenger vehicle crossed into the oncoming traffic lane.

Wednesday’s news release added: “We would also like to thank the Utah Highway Patrol, Springville PD, Mapleton Fire and assisting crews, and the bystanders and witnesses that all offered help at the scene. Once the investigation is complete the case will be screened with prosecutors to determine if any charges are appropriate.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with funeral expenses, the news release said.