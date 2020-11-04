Update: Utah Amber Alert cancelled for 10-month-old Ogden girl abducted while left in running vehicle

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Amber Alert has been cancelled after a 10-month-old Ogden girl was abducted while sitting inside a running vehicle Wednesday morning.

The Amber Alert was issued Wednesday at 10:45 a.m., after a gray 2008 Acura TL was left idling in the 200 West block of Patterson Street in Ogden.

The incident was being described as a non-family abduction.

The little girl’s name is Amila Spratley-Apke, born on Dec. 25, 2019. The child was found safe, and two suspects are in custody.

No other details were immediately provided.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.