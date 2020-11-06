Update: Officials ID 23-year-old motorcyclist dead in Millcreek crash

MILLCREEK, Utah, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Millcreek on Thursday evening.

“The name of the motorcyclist killed in tonight’s accident is Luke Steed, age 23, of Millcreek,” said a tweet from Unified Police Department. “Our condolences to his family and friends.”

UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler said the crash took place at 4650 S. Highland Drive at approximately 5:25 p.m.

Cutler said witnesses said the motorcycle was going north on Highland Drive “at a pretty high rate of speed.”

The car was going southbound and reportedly turned left across Highland Drive to go into a condominium complex; the motorcyclist T-boned the vehicle.

“The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle; he was not wearing a helmet,” Cutler said.

He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The female driver of the car was treated on scene by Unified Fire Authority paramedics, and did not need to be transported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Cutler said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.