Update: Officials ID 28-year-old man killed in crash on I-15 in Lindon

LINDON, Utah, May 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a 28-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 15 in Lindon Tuesday evening.

The deceased man has been identified as Teke Joseph Grondel, 28, of Plain City, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

The account said dispatchers received reports of a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-15 at mile marker 273 at approximately 11:35 p.m. There was a collision between that vehicle and a southbound vehicle.

“The driver of one of the vehicles, a 28-year-old male, was unrestrained and likely killed on impact,” the news release said. “The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old female, was transported to the hospital in serious condition.”

The news release said evidence and witness interviews have given troopers and state bureau of investigation officials “a pretty good idea as to which of the two vehicles involved may have been going wrong way. However, until we have 100% certainty, we will refrain from providing that detail at this time.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.