Giant American flag to be unfurled at Intermountain Medical Center Thursday

MURRAY, Utah, May 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Volunteers will unfurl a giant American flag at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray Thursday morning.

“As a way to honor frontline healthcare workers and recognize first responders as they care for COVID-19 patients, ‘Follow the Flag’ volunteers will unfurl a giant American flag — the largest free-flying flag in the United States — at Intermountain Medical Center,” said a news release from Intermountain Healthcare.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at 5121 S. Cottonwood St.; the flag will be unfurled on the westside of Intermountain Medical Center, Utah’s largest medical campus.

The flag, named “Big Betsy” after Betsy Ross, is 150 feet by 78 feet for a total of 11,700 square feet, the news release said. It weighs 400 pounds.

As part of National Emergency Medical Services week, Murray City police, fire and EMT’s will also join in the celebration to show support for their healthcare colleagues.

Hundreds of smaller flags will also line the roadside on the Intermountain Medical Center campus.

“Follow the Flag” is a group of volunteers who hang large American flags across canyons in Utah “as a way to honor, heal, and inspire others,” the news release said.