Update: Officials ID female pedestrian fatally injured on I-215 northbound

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman killed early Friday morning when she was struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 215 northbound.

Utah Highway Patrol officials tweeted Sunday the deceased is Veronica Tapia, 31, from West Valley City.

Trooper Chris Bishop, public information officer for the Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily the incident took place at 12:36 a.m., with multiple drivers reporting someone had been hit in the northbound lanes of I-215 near 3800 South.

Bishop said questions about why the woman was on the highway led investigators to declare the incident site a crime scene.

Investigators from the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team were called out while northbound lanes of I-215 were closed for several hours. They believe the victim was hit by at least two vehicles.

All of the drivers involved either remained or returned to the scene of the accident and were cooperating with investigators, Bishop said.

No other information was available as of early Sunday afternoon.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.