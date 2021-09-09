Update: Officials ID man dead after crash on Interstate 15 near Orem

OREM, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a crash early Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 15 near Orem.

The deceased is Kevin Lee Adams, 63, from Springville, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

Adams, who was alone in a Chevy truck, steered through the gore area for northbound exit 272 off-ramp, “but lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the right shoulder of the ramp,” a previous UHP statement said.

“The driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the collision.”

The truck continued down the barrier for several hundred feet before coming to a stop in the emergency lane, the statement said.

“The adult male driver sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene,” the UHP statement added. “Intermittent lane closures were in place during the investigation and cleanup of the scene.”

The accident happened at about 5:53 a.m. The crash closed a lane of traffic for about three hours, causing heavy delays during the morning commute.