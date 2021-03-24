Update: Officials ID man killed in crash on Interstate 15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, March 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 in Draper Monday afternoon.

The deceased man is Kenneth Snarr, 77, of West Jordan, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“At 5:08 p.m. a Suzuki S4X was southbound on I-15 near 12800 South when for an unknown reason it veered left and struck the center concrete barrier,” said a previous news release from UHP. “The vehicle then crossed all lanes and struck the right side concrete barrier.”

Snarr was the sole occupant and was unresponsive on scene. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said Snarr was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.