Police ID man stabbed, killed in domestic argument in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man stabbed to death in Salt Lake City in a domestic violence case, allegedly by his girlfriend, Friday night.

Salt Lake City Police Department tweeted Monday morning the victim is Ryan Outlaw, 39.

The alleged suspect, Fernanda Tobar, 22, has been booked for first-degree felony murder after the stabbing attack.

Salt Lake City police were called to the scene, the Covey Apartments, 239 E. South Temple, at 5:56 p.m. Friday.

“The caller reported to dispatch that neighbors were screaming ‘help me,'” the probable cause statement says. “The dispatch log indicated the incident was male verse female.”

Another witness reports she was walking into her apartment when she overheard her neighbors across the hall arguing. In all, three neighbors reported the incident, the statement says.

“Arriving officers reported that a male and a female matching the descriptions of (the male victim) and Fernanda exited the elevator into the lobby and that the male was bleeding from his chest area prior to being taken to UMED by ambulance. (The male victim) was reported to have what appeared to be stab wounds in his chest, and died at the hospital at 2006 hours on 11/13/20.”

Tobar was transported to the police department to be interviewed. Tobar told detectives she had lived with the victim for about six months, the statement said.

Post Miranda, Tobar “admitted to taking a knife and admitted to ‘hitting’ (the victim) with it at least two times. When asked to tell us what happened, Fernanda told detectives that she and (the victim) bought some liquor earlier and then they each had five to six drinks leading up to this incident.”

Officers located a knife outside the apartment’s kitchen door, the statement says.

Tobar was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail at 2:39 a.m. Saturday, according to police. She is being held without bail.