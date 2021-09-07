Update: Officials ID man, woman killed in crash on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man and a woman killed in a crash on Interstate 80 in Tooele County on Aug. 30.

The deceased female driver of passenger vehicle that was traveling the wrong way has been identified as Sandra Lackovic of Incline Village, Nevada, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

The deceased male driver of the pickup that collided with the passenger vehicle has been identified as Rodney Knotek of Murray, the statement said.

“At about 10:25 p.m., Tooele County dispatch started receiving calls of a wrong-way passenger vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-80 near mile post 41,” the statement said. “As UHP troopers began responding to the area, callers reported a head-on crash at mile post 55 at 10:33 p.m.”

The wrong-way vehicle struck the pickup truck; both drivers died on impact. A passenger from the pickup truck was flown from the scene to an area hospital in serious condition.

It’s still not clear why Lackovic was traveling the wrong way.