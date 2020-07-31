Update: Officials ID motorcyclist killed after hitting deer on Mirror Lake Highway

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a 55-year-old man who died Sunday of injuries he sustained Saturday when he struck a deer while riding his motorcycle on state Route 150, Mirror Lake Highway.

The deceased man is Delbert Vincent Hillary, 55, from the Bear River area. Officials initially said Hillary was 65.

A news release from the Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. Saturday near milepost 43.

The driver was wearing full protective gear, including helmet, leather and riding boots, the news release said.

His injuries were considered life-threatening, and he was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter.

He succumbed to his injuries at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

SR-150 was down to one lane for about two hours Saturday while the investigation was completed, DPS said.